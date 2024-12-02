Russia and China present greatest cyber threats to US

During the hearing, Rogers said that his major cybersecurity concerns include attacks against critical infrastructure in the U.S. and the possibility that cyber hackers may begin breaching networks and changing data, rather than just reading it or stealing it. He said US Cyber Command is making progress building cyber mission teams and will have 133 fully operational by September 2018. Already, he said that nearly 100 teams are already conducting cyberspace operations.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter has beefed up the use of offensive cyber warfare in Iraq and Syria and made increasing the departments cyber capabilities a key goal. As part of that, he is considering elevating Cyber Command to a full, independent military command.