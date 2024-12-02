RushCard and Enacomm partner for cardholder security

As per the agreement, RushCard will be implementing Enacomms authentication technology that utilizes voice biometrics and enables mobile knowledge-based authentication (KBA). Enacomm will also help RushCard enhance its customer service offerings with smart call routing, advanced analytics and by facilitating personalized interactions.

Enacomm is a provider of customer self-service and assisted-service solutions. Enacomm solutions are delivered as hosted services or on-demand through the cloud.

RushCard provides instant access to a set of basic financial services for millions of Americans who cannot or choose not to establish a traditional banking relationship.