RunMyProcess partners ImageWare for multimodal biometric authentication

RunMyProcess offers a cloud platform to securely build applications that connect enterprise systems and processes to the people, clouds and devices of the digital world.

ImageWares GoVerifyID is an enterprise-ready, biometric authentication SaaS that verifies a users identity prior to granting them access to applications, systems, or networks.

ImageWare Systems is a company which provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets worldwide.

RunMyProcess is a subsidiary of Fujitsu which solves digital problems and helps companies evolve through the power of connected technology.