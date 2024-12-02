Rubrik r528 provides storage encryption and security

The r528 appliance is FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified appliance, which makes it ready for federal, state, and local government, as well as the financial, legal, and healthcare sectors, and comes equipped with self-encrypting HDDs and SSDs, flexible key management options, and physical tamper security.

The r528 is offered as a 2U appliance that can protect up to 300TB of data. Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO, said the company developed the r528 to ensure data is encrypted both in transit across a network and at rest to meet the security needs of our enterprise and public sector customers.

Rubrik is a US-based company which provides products for businesses to meet their data management needs.