RSA, Yubico to address digital risks with FIDO's authentication solution

Dubbed YubiKey for RSA SecurID Access, the solution combines a FIDO2-enabled hardware device by Yubico with the benefits of enterprise-grade security, risk-based authentication, and credential lifecycle management delivered by RSA SecurID Access.

Both companies will address a variety of workforce use cases with a simple login experience enabled by the YubiKey for RSA SecurID Access and backed by the enterprise-grade security of RSA SecurID Access. The YubiKey complements RSA’s authentication methods which include push notification, one-time password, SMS, and biometrics. At the same time, FIDO authentication is suited for use cases like passwordless logon to PCs and laptops and mobile-restricted environments. The joint solution will provide identity insights, threat intelligence, and business context for user access, devices, applications and behaviour to provide businesses with the confidence that users are who they say they are.