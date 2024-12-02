RSA joins FIDO Alliance

RSA authentication solutions protect more than 500 million users and 60 billion transactions annually. RSA offers a diverse portfolio of authentication technologies including one-time password solutions, risk-based adaptive authentication solutions and fraud detection.

FIDO Alliance members commit to share technology and collaborate to deliver open specifications for universal strong authentication that enables FIDO-compliant authentication methods to be interoperable.

The FIDO Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among authentication technologies and remedy the problems users face with create a range of authentication technologies, including biometrics such as fingerprint and iris scanners, voice and facial recognition, as well as further enabling existing solutions and communications standards, such as Trusted Platform Modules (TPM), USB Security Tokens, embedded Secure Elements (eSE), Smart Cards, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Near Field Communication (NFC). The open specifications are being designed to be extensible and to accommodate future innovation, as well as protect existing investments. FIDO specifications allow the interaction of technologies within an interoperable infrastructure, enabling authentication choice to meet the distinct needs of users and organizations.

