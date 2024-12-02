Royal Canadian Mint selects SecureKey for digital currency authentication

The briidge.net Connect Mobile SDK built into the MintChip consumer mobile app, combined with the briidge.net Connect service, will enable consumers to make cash-like MintChip payments using their smartphones and other mobile devices. The briidge.net Connect Mobile SDK embedded in the mobile app allows the MintChip system to identify the mobile device connecting to the consumer cloud account through a device ID.

Developed by the Royal Canadian Mint, MintChip is a protocol for holding and transferring digital value. MintChip has many of the attributes of real cash, and unlike other digital currencies, MintChip value is denominated in CAD. The MintChip technology can be also adapted for use with any recognized national currency.

SecureKey briidge.net Connect is a cloud-based multi-factor authentication service platform. Through the briidge.net Connect Mobile SDK for mobile applications, users can enroll their devices with the briidge.net Connect service as “what you have” factors for authentication. The platform is designed to support all in-market devices today, enabling security across all delivery channels.