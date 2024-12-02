Romanian police break global cybercrime group

The suspects, which specialize in cybercrime, have stolen about USD 12.6 million since 2013. The group included Romanians and foreigners. They operated in Romania as well as Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy.

They targeted banks in the US and Oman. One member of the group broke the banks’ security systems, copied card data and distributed cloned cards to the other members who then withdraw money from ATMs in Romania, Japan and elsewhere.

The investigators have found over EUR 150,000 in cash, two kilos of gold, paintings and laptops at the suspects’ homes. The prosecutors held seven suspects.