Roche Bros. selects NCR to strengthen payment security

US-based Roche Bros. is using the cloud-based payment solution to manage all of its daily operations related to payments across its network of neighborhood supermarkets. Roche Bros. turned to NCR to help provide a secure payment solution. NCR Connected Payments provides data and transmission protection, from PIN pad to payment processor, helping to reduce Roche Bros.’ in-store payment data footprint and exposure to potential payment data theft and fraud.

The cloud solution also enables Roche Bros. to comply with changing payments regulations and implement changes and configurations across all its stores, POS systems and PIN pad devices from a single central location.

Roche Bros. Supermarkets is a privately held corporation consisting of 18 supermarket retail operations, which service consumers in the Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts marketplace.

NCR Corporation (NCR) is a global provider of consumer transaction technologies. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 550 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business.