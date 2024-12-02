Robocoin selects Fujitsu for PalmSecure biometrics technology

The solution will be used on all Robocoin kiosks worldwide. Robocoin and their customers will be using PalmSecure technology to authenticate customers on their entire global network of Robocoin ATMs.

PalmSecure technology relies on Fujitsu’s biometric technology. The Fujitsu PalmSecure biometric palm vein sensors use a near-infrared light to capture a user’s palm vein pattern, generating a unique biometric template that is matched against the palm vein patterns of pre-registered users. The palm vein device can only recognize the pattern if the blood is actively flowing within the individual’s veins, so forgery is virtually impossible.

Fujitsu Frontech develops front-end solutions that shape how society interacts with big data.

Robocoin is a manufacturer of Bitcoin ATMs that employ biometric authentication technology, as well as phone and PIN authentication and comply with anti-money laundering and know-your-customer regulations.