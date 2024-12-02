Rivetz to provide security expertise for ecommerce project

NCCoE, which is part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will build trust in the US IT communications, data, and storage systems, reduce risk for companies and individuals using IT systems and boost the development of cybersecurity products and services.

Rivetz will participate in a consortium to contribute expertise to create an example implementation guide that online retailers can implement to reduce fraudulent online purchases.

Rivetz recently introduced its RvT cybersecurity token to provide verifiable security controls for cloud authentication, IoT, blockchain, and legacy financial transactions. The RvT token enables multifactor authentication across devices, to achieve provable security at the transaction and authentication level. The Rivetz solution leverages technology that is already built in to hundreds of millions of mobile devices to assure the keys and transactions cannot be altered or stolen by malware infecting the operating system.