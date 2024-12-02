Rivetz, Agrello to develop cybersecurity solution for digital identities

Using Rivetz’s technology, the Agrello ID application will be able to bypass a user’s phone operating system and thereby the potential malware installed on it, providing protection from identity theft, data breaches, and most cyber-attack vectors.

Agrello offers blockchain-based legal technology and digital identity services, including cryptographically secure digital identities that users employ to identify themselves anywhere online. The Agrello ID service can be used to sign contracts or complete Know Your Customer (KYC) processes in seconds.

Rivetz provides built-in protection of access credentials both to update and to assert user identities. The Rivetz toolkit provides access to the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), which is built into most modern mobile devices.