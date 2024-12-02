Rivero, Viseca introduce digital chargeback solution, amiko

According to Fintech News Switzerland, the solution was rolled out in partnership with Viseca Payment Services, an issuer and processor of Mastercard and Visa branded debit and credit cards and provider of financial management solutions under the brand Contovista.

Furthermore, amiko will help payment card issuers to improve their efficiency in chargeback handling and to offer self-servicing services to their customers. Therefore, the initiative will help companies to manage the increasing volume of chargebacks driven by the growth of ecommerce transactions, as issuers have to improve customer experience and process efficiency for chargeback handling.

Overall, the integration project started in mid October 2020 and amiko is live in production from February 2020, processing chargebacks for Viseca’s debit and credit cards.