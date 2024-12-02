



Through this collaboration, SIX is set to augment its chargeback process by launching a range of self-service capabilities for its partners and their cardholders. By leveraging Amiko, SIX can scale operational efficiency in chargeback resolution and offer an improved customer experience for its partner banks. Additionally, Rivero’s Amiko technology will be utilised for fraud and dispute cases for debit cards issued and processed by SIX from 2026. When it comes to Rivero, the partnership with SIX focuses on further scaling its reach and allowing it to support more users with its solutions.











Besides partnering with industry participants, Rivero has also focused on further advancing its operations. To support its plans, back in January 2024, the company raised USD 7 million in a Series A round, with the capital being expected to assist Rivero in accelerating its growth across new markets and increasing its product development and workforce. The round was led by 6 Degrees Capital and Inference Partners, with participation from Kraken Ventures, Seed X Liechtenstein, the venture arm of PostFinance, Adyen, and a list of payment executives.





How will Rivero support SIX?

As a debit card processing organisation operating in Switzerland, SIX is in charge of managing incoming fraud and dispute cases for partner banks. With Rivero’s Amiko software solution, SIX is set to be able to handle all incoming disputes, as the service allows it to simplify the different parts of the fraud and dispute process. This can lead to a reduction in media disruptions and an increase in efficiency for chargeback agents and analysts. Commenting on the news, representatives from Rivero mentioned that their company’s solution, Amiko, will help SIX in automating the chargeback process. The partnership between the two organisations is based on a common commitment to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of users while also delivering optimised card and payment services.

Furthermore, SIX underlined that the integration of AMIKO enables the company to assist its clients in fraud investigation and dispute resolution, with this approach allowing them to resolve claims in an orderly and timely manner.