RiskIQ raises USD 25 mln in series B funding

The RiskIQ service combines cloud based intelligence and analytics with a worldwide proxy network and software that emulates real users to expose malware on websites, in mobile apps and advertisements. Using RiskIQ, companies can detect and take down website resident malware, malvertisements and malicious and copycat mobile apps to protect customers from attack and fraud.

The company also announced that Michael Brown of Battery Ventures has joined its Board of Directors.

RiskIQ helps companies prevent attackers from exploiting their web sites, mobile apps and advertising networks to distribute malware and commit fraud.