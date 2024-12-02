RiskIQ integrates with IBM Security to accelerate incident remediation

Joint customers can accelerate incident remediation by accessing internet datasets as they investigate offenses in IBM QRadar.

RiskIQ scans and collects external internet data at massive scale - datasets the RiskIQ’s PassiveTotal App uses to create a feedback loop in which QRadar is constantly being updated with the latest threat data.

RiskIQ is a cybersecurity company that helps organizations discover and protect their external facing known, unknown and third-party web, mobile and social digital assets. The company’s External Threat Management platform combines a worldwide proxy network with synthetic clients that emulate users to monitor, detect and take down malicious and copycat apps, drive by malware and malvertisements.

IBM’s security platform provides the security intelligence to help organizations holistically protect their people, data, applications and infrastructure. IBM offers solutions for identity and access management, security information and event management, database security, application development, risk management, endpoint management, next-generation intrusion protection and more.