RiskIQ buys Maccabim to deepen digital threat mitigation capabilities

Thus, RiskIQ expands its threat mitigation technology, including dispute resolution proceedings and takedown functions, to expedite brand governance processes.

According to Forrester Research, takedown capabilities are the second most sought-after feature of surveyed digital risk monitoring (DRM) customers. DRM vendors routinely interact with cyber, fraud, and compliance stakeholders at major digital channel providers, along with registrars and registry operators. These frequent interactions reduce the time it takes to submit and complete related requests. In specific cases, DRM vendors establish technical partnerships that expedite their submissions.*

“Enterprises must be able to identify and validate brand abuse across web, social and mobile channels, and also have means to efficiently respond to pre-empt and moderate damage,” said Elias Manousos, co-founder and CEO of RiskIQ. “

Furthermore, online brand and domain infringement is staggering, requiring organisations and their legal counsel to advance tools and processes in order to better systematically uncover and counter digital exploits.