Riskified receives USD 165 million in funding round led by General Atlantic

The proceeds will be primarily used by Riskified to scale its business domestically and internationally and to expand its product footprint. The company’s AI-powered fraud-prevention solutions enable merchants to distinguish legitimate customers from fraudulent ones and boost conversion rates.

Riskified’s pioneering chargeback-guarantee model aligns the company’s incentives with merchants, according to the official press release. As a result of Riskified’s accuracy, merchants increase sales, reduce the cost of fraud, and deliver a better customer experience.

Riskified analyses transactions from 235 countries and territories on all 7 continents and has 420+ employees in New York and Tel Aviv. Furthermore, the company aims to have a new office in Shanghai before the end of 2019.

General Atlantic is a global growth equity company providing capital and strategic support for growth companies. Established in 1980, General Atlantic combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams to build businesses worldwide.