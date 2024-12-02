Riskified partners with dentsu for fraud prevention solutions and ecommerce technologies

This collaboration will also support their digital transformation and facilitate the adoption of best of breed ecommerce technologies. This partnership will provide dentsu's 11,000 customers access to Riskified's Chargeback Guarantee solution, allowing them to shift liability for fraudulent transactions to Riskified and take the risk out of ecommerce.

Riskified helps ecommerce merchants safely approve orders, increase revenue, and expand internationally while delivering customer experience. Its AI-based platform enables merchants across the globe to recognise legitimate customers and keeps them moving toward conversion. At the same time, dentsu partners with brands around the world to create solutions that unlock new opportunities for global growth across the entire customer journey.