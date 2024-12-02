Riskified joins the Shopify Plus Certified App programme

The announcement is the next step in the relationship between Riskified and Shopify, having originally partnered in 2012 in a bid to help merchants of all sizes increase revenue, reduce costs, and boost the customer experience by better identifying legitimate customers.

Riskified helps merchants know whether to accept or reject an order in real-time. By reviewing every transaction and comparing them to prior orders across its global network of merchants, Riskified can spot fraudsters and recognise their tactics.

Riskified currently works with dozens of Shopify merchants, including Gymshark and Steve Madden. The Shopify Plus certification means that Riskified has been vetted for the performance, support, and security that enterprise merchants demand. Shopify Plus merchants can now select Riskified and receive decisions about whether to approve customer orders. Riskified is pre-integrated with Shopify Plus, meaning merchants can enable Riskified's chargeback-guarantee solution without additional development resources.