Riskified integrates with SAP Commerce Cloud

Riskified partnered with EPAM Systems, a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, to build the SAP Commerce Cloud connector.

With this integration, Riskified now supports all of the major ecommerce platforms, including Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce Cloud (Magento), Shopify, and VTEX. SAP Commerce Cloud is a robust, enterprise-focused ecommerce platform that is customisable, composable, secure, and scalable. A pre-built connector makes integrating with Riskified faster and simpler for merchants on SAP Commerce Cloud and reduces integration investment costs.







How EPAM enabled the SAP – Riskified connection

Riskified selected EPAM to build and develop the SAP Commerce Cloud connector. EPAM is a trusted, SAP-certified system integrator with an expertise in SAP solutions and ecommerce in general, according to the official press release. EPAM uses SAP products to implement faster business processes that result in simpler interactions for clients.

Myles Bunbury, SAP Customer Experience Practice Lead at EPAM explained in the official statement that by investing in a solution for SAP Commerce Cloud, Riskified will lower their onboarding for end customers, risk advisors, and merchants, and will contribute to decreasing the total cost of ownership.





Recent Riskified client portfolio expansion moves

Riskified manages a ecommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. The platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—our customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business.

The company has been provably interested in extending its B2B client portfolio over the course of the last couple of months.

In August 2022, Riskified partnered with Aurus to enable merchants to manage payments through all channels with risk and chargeback protection. By integrating with Aurus, merchants from the network gained access to Riskified’s proprietary automated risk-based decisioning solution, which takes on the merchant’s liability for fraud.

More recently, in October 2022, Riskified signed an exclusive partnership with payments company Novatti to provide more secure payment solutions. The two companies have entered an exclusive partnership that allows Novatti to incorporate Riskified’s Chargeback Guarantee technology. This makes Novatti the only online card processor in the Asia Pacific region that guarantees 100% protection against fraudulent chargebacks to businesses.