Riskified announces pricing of its IPO

The offering consists of 17,300,000 Class A ordinary shares offered by Riskified and 200,000 Class A ordinary shares to be sold by one of Riskified’s existing shareholders. Riskified will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholder. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 Class A ordinary shares from Riskified at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on 2 August, 2021. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, and Credit Suisse Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Sandler & Co., Truist Securities, and William Blair & Company, are joint book-running managers for the offering.