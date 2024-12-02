Riskified and Wayfair renew partnership

Wayfair plans to deploy Riskified’s risk management solutions and deliver new channels that will serve its customers and suppliers. Extending their partnership will allow Riskified and Wayfair to continue solving problems related to online shopping, checkout and payments. Both are dedicated to using new technology to improve the ecommerce journey.

In 2018, Wayfair partnered with Riskified to automate and scale its approach to payment fraud. Since then, Wayfair has seen reduced fraud losses and false declines while minimizing customer friction. Riskified enables a frictionless ecommerce experience through its proprietary machine learning platform that reviews every transaction in order to approve legitimate purchases while protecting the merchant from fraud.