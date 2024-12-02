Merchants using Aurus now have access to Riskified’s proprietary automated risk-based decisioning solution, which takes on the merchant’s liability for fraud. Supported by rich transaction data networked across hundreds of merchants, Riskified’s machine-learning platform enables increased accuracy and the ability to stay ahead of evolving fraud trends.

In a statement, representatives from Aurus explained that the company aims to be the preferred one-stop solution to simplify the payments process for retailers. Their partnership with Riskified will deliver returns to merchants by bringing together both omnichannel payments and fraud management, enabling merchants to offer innovative and efficient customer experiences.











How Riskified makes an impact

A recent Forrester TEI study found that a composite Riskified customer using the solution generated USD 71.3 million in total benefits, including savings of USD 13.1 million in chargeback costs over a three-year period. Merchants interviewed for the study also noted that since adopting Riskified, their fraud operations teams were able to shed between 75%-88% of their workloads, largely from manual review and updates, and can now focus on more meaningful work.

Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, Riskified’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. The company aims to drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for merchants and provide augmented consumer experiences.





More information on Aurus and Riskified

Aurus is a semi-integrated platform that powers payment acceptance across more than 25 countries, relieving merchants of the burdens related to managing the complexity of payments. Aurus offers POS, in-store, mobile, and ecommerce solutions.

Riskified’s risk management platform leverages insights from a global merchant network to identify the individual behind each online transaction. Riskified has reviewed over one billion transactions from some of the world’s largest merchants and has over 400 million unique consumers across 180 countries.