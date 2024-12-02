Risk Ident partners Computop to fight online fraud

The two companies have signed an agreement deploying ‘Device Ident’, a Risk Ident software product capable of identifying cases of online transaction fraud in real time through device recognition.

Computop merchants can now choose to integrate ‘Device Ident’ into their Computop Paygate payment platform, enabling them to detect evidence of fraud. By identifying unique device characteristics, retailers are able to assess the risk of end devices and identify those that are already suspected of fraudulent activities.

Device fingerprinting works by analysing the unique characteristics of each end device that places an order in a retailer’s online shop. The individual fingerprints are created and stored by Risk Ident in a global data pool. This data can later be used to identify suspicious devices. In compliance with applicable German data protection.

Risk Ident is a software development company that offers anti-fraud solutions to European companies within the ecommerce, telecommunication and financial sector. For more information about Risk Ident, please check out a detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.

Computop is a payment service provider, enabling international retailers, gaming and gambling companies, travel companies and every other company in between to streamline their multichannel payment processes. For more information about Risk Ident, please check out a detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.