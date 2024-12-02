Risk Ident expands operations in US

The new subsidiary gives RISK IDENT access to the US ecommerce market where the company will be specialising in supporting enterprise customers to identify and prevent online fraud, including payment fraud, account takeovers, and identity theft.

Retailers that process online payments are facing an increasing fraud threat in many respects, and RISK IDENT’s US expansion allows the company to serve the needs of its existing clients as well as consolidate the base of clients operating both internationally and domestically.

Risk Ident is a software development company that offers anti-fraud solutions to European companies within the ecommerce, telecommunication and financial sector. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.