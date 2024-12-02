Rising number of malware families targeting business networks – study

Check Point detected 2,300 unique and active malware families attacking business networks in May. It was the second month running Check Point has observed an increase in the number of unique malware families, having previously reported a 50% increase from March to April.

In May, Conficker was the most prominent family accounting for 14% of recognized attacks, while second and third placed Tinba and Sality were responsible for 9% each. The top ten families were responsible for 60% of all recognized attacks.

Mobile malware families continued to pose a significant threat to businesses mobile devices during May with six entries into the top 100 overall families. Most of these targeted Android, but in a continuation of the trend seen in April several targeted iOS.

The continued rise in the number of active malware variants highlights the wide range of threats and scale of challenges security teams face in preventing an attack on their business critical information.