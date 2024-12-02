RIDDLE&CODE, Coinfirm to ensure regulatory compliance with new AML service

As part of its Digital Asset Management RIDDLE&CODE builds and maintains the digital asset infrastructure for banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and funds. Coinfirm will support RIDDLE&CODE’s compliance with AML checks by using the RegTech’s coverage of blockchain assets and the company’s AML platform.

Founded in Vienna, Austria, RIDDLE&CODE creates a connection between the physical and digital world. It develops its own hardware and software stacks to combine security standards with the potential of blockchain technology.

Coinfirm’s AML platform consists of 270+ risk indicators able to catch nefarious actors from Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CTF) to combatting fraud and dark net drug trafficking.