Rezonate partners with AWS Marketplace

Following this collaboration, the availability of Rezonate’s suite of solutions will be incorporated into the Amazon Web Services Marketplace in order to simplify the process for mutual clients to continuously and seamlessly prevent identity risks and threats.

It will also focus on stopping active fraud attempts in real-time, as more critical data and applications are set to transition to the public cloud. The AWS integrations will offer users the capability to secure identities and access across SaaS applications, cloud environments, as well as IAM infrastructures.

Throughout this deal, clients will have the possibility to adopt Rezonate’s identity-centric security platform through their AWS Marketplace accounts in order to secure every identity in a fast and efficient manner, wherever access is offered by removing online threats and fraudulent activities.











More details on the partnerships

Rezonate’s platform will provide customers with a comprehensive view of all identities and their access routes to multi-cloud assets and critical SaaS applications. These include federated privileges from different identity providers and companies, offering safety and infrastructure teams an identity-centric framework of security for automating the remediation of risk and the prevention of fraud.

By having several isolated findings hidden in a fabric of privileges, they can be compiled in a risk storyline that offers a clear overview of avenues for fraudsters to exploit and progress. The Rezonate Identity Storyline product was designed after this method, in order to provide insights and information on risks associated with user and machine identities across the overall identity attack surface. The company’s storyline technology connects these factors through a real-time behavior analysis that contains every privilege and all the attempts of access.



AWS Marketplace’s past collaborations

AWS Marketplace had multiple partnerships and collaborations in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographic areas across the world.

In May 2023, Amazon Web Services announced its partnership with US-based Galileo Financial Technologies, to have its solutions listed in its suite of services. Galileo offered its prospects and clients a new way to leverage its products, such as its transaction processing, payments risk platform, and cyberbank Konecta. This also included its new sales channel that allowed users to streamline their procurement and billing processes while continuing the reap all the benefits of its API platform for payment processing and card issuing.

Earlier in April 2023, Moneyhub announced that its APIs were made available through the AWS Marketplace, allowing companies and businesses to access, install, and invoice software from multiple trusted vendors. Moneyhub offered its Open Banking APIs, Open Banking Affordability, as well as its Categorisation solutions through the marketplace, alongside a host of its other products and solutions.



