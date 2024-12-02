Revolut chose the company for its ability to support its expansion plans while maintaining operational agility and rapid scaling capabilities. Fourthline initially assisted Revolut with the onboarding process in the EU and the UK, with the possibility of supporting other markets in the future.

The identity provider offers a technology that leverages advanced proprietary AI, including biometric analysis, active liveness detection, and document verification. This will enable Revolut to improve and simplify its customer verification process.











Optimising identity verification and compliance

As financial regulations evolve in different ways across different global markets, Fourthline aims to provide institutions like Revolut with the security and adaptability they need to scale their operations.

Fourthline’s customer-centric approach includes dedicated account management and technical support tailored to Revolut’s operational needs. The company enables financial institutions to maintain compliance standards through a single API integration while supporting expansion.

After a thorough selection process, Revolut chose Fourthline for its technology and track record of working with fast-developing organisations, as Revolut’s growth demanded a compliance partner who could keep pace. Revolut will integrate Fourthline’s verification technology through a single API, meeting its compliance requirements.





Latest news from Revolut

Together with Octopus’ Fern, Revolut plans to enter the UK’s mobile market, providing mobile virtual network operations, or MVNOs. As part of its superapp, the company aims to launch in the UK and Germany, where a variety of products can be cross-sold, including core banking services and mobile solutions. It currently offers an eSIM used for overseas roaming, and aims to eliminate the challenges faced by consumers with traditional network offerings, such as a lack of transparency, poor customer experience, and a UI difficult to navigate.