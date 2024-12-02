



Through this new feature, Revolut aims to support customers in uncovering impersonation scams while making the connection between customer support and users more reliable and safer. Impersonation scams happen when a bad actor pretends to be a bank, an authority, or a trusted person and convinces their victim to send them funds or share sensitive information, in turn compromising the security of their money.











The announcement comes just over a month after Revolut partnered with Metomic to improve data security across its SaaS applications while maintaining the productivity benefits of these applications. The collaboration was set to optimise Revolut’s data security management and ensure compliance, removing risks and safeguarding sensitive information within its SaaS and cloud-based environments.





Scaling security and mitigating scams

According to Revolut, the number of impersonation scams involving its customers is currently at its lowest level since 2023. However, considering the emotional and financial impact on those still affected by these scams, the company focused its efforts on introducing In-Apps calls, testing and developing the capability for several months. With the newly launched feature, users are set to benefit from a secure method to contact Revolut Customer Support through a call available directly within the Revolut app.

Furthermore, Revolut underlined that the majority of calls being made from Revolut Customer Support to its users are set to be performed in-app. The company plans to launch In-App calls for Revolut Business customers in the upcoming period, however, no specific timeline was provided. Additionally, Revolut supports its users in need of assistance to request support through its chat function, which is the most secure and fastest method for customers to speak to Customer Support.