Revolut, GBG join forces to stop online fraud

GBG’s State of Digital Identity Report found that 59% of people opened some kind of new online account in 2020, including 31% who opened a new banking account. Taken this into account and the fact that half of consumers have said they’re becoming increasingly cashless as a result of COVID-19, consumers have been exposed to the perils of online fraud.

Revolut’s aim is to protect the customers and to offer an effective onboarding experience. GBG will help to verify and onboard new customers quickly, efficiently, and safely, PCR-online.biz reports.