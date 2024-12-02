Revelock, FacePhi join forces to offer fraud protection for FI

The alliance aims to help banks fight fraud by automating fraud detection and response while ensuring a secure customer experience. FacePhi provides advanced digital onboarding, user authentication, and transaction approval for financial institutions based on unique user biometrics of the face, eyes, voice, and fingerprints. At the same time, Revelock is pioneering fraud detection and response platform, centred on a hybrid AI-based BionicID and its Active Defense approach to fighting fraud. It automatically blocks identity impersonation and manipulation attacks such as phishing, malware, and mRATs, before cardholders and banks suffer losses.

These solutions fraud-proof the entire online banking journey, from new account creation and from login to logout, across every interaction. While Revelock protects more than 50 million customers around the world, against online banking fraud, FacePhi has advanced in the Asian market, thanks to the development of projects for some of the main financial groups in South Korea, in addition to its recent entry into Vietnam.