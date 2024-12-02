Revel Systems, FreedomPay to boost protection for payments

FreedomPay provides three layers of secure payment technology with PCI-validated P2PE, EMV support and tokenization that delivers payment protection. FreedomPays platform ensures clear text cardholder data is encrypted and replaced by surrogate values rendering cardholder data useless. With FreedomPays PCI-validated solution, clients also benefit from simplified PCI DSS requirements.

FreedomPay is a commerce platform for banks, retailers and healthcare providing secure, cloud-driven user experiences, across the commerce ecosystem: in-store, online and mobile.

Revel Systems is an iPad-based point of sale system allowing business owners to keep track of and manage their inventory directly from the backend management console or a mobile device.