Rev360 partners Bluefin to provide integrated payment processing

The electronic payments will be processed via RevolutionEHR, cloud-based EHR and practice management. Through the partnership, RevolutionEHR users can now experience PCI-validated P2PE and integrated payment processing through Bluefin’s PayConex payment gateway. PayConex is integrated directly with RevolutionEHR and will provide debit, credit and ACH payments, all backed by security technologies such as P2PE and tokenization.

Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated P2PE solutions that secure credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point-of-entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).