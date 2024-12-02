Retailers want their mobile apps to offer payment security

According to a recent study conducted by Aci Worldwide, which surveyed 200 global retail and technology industry professionals, 71% of cited them as a feature they would like their mobile app to deliver.

A majority said they wanted apps to have seamless ordering, making it significantly less important than security or loyalty.

Retailers are prioritizing their digital efforts this year, and while unified commerce and customer experience and engagement are top of mind, they are also focusing on payment and data security.

In fact, 2016 research from Boston Retail Partners found that 38% of retailers in North America said that payment and data security was a leading priority for them in 2016.