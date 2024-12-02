Retail Payments Oversight Framework included in 2021 federal budget





RPOF was initially announced by the government in 2019 in response to the pace of innovation in the retail payments space. It will require non-financial institution payment service providers (PSPs) to establish sound operational risk management practices and protect users’ funds against losses. RPOF will be a public registry of regulated PSPs, maintained by the Bank of Canada, to ensure their compliance with operational and financial requirements.

Implementing RPOF is a step towards Payments Canada’s ability to make Canada’s systems – including the Real-Time-Rail (RTR) expected to go live in 2022 – accessible to non-financial institution PSPs. The next step is to introduce required changes to the Canadian Payments Act to support broader Payments Canada membership.