Retail Merchant Services, Gala Technology partner for fraud protection





The reason behind this partnership is to provide clients with additional tools to protect themselves against the risk of fraud, when processing CNP transactions. RMS’ aim is to help small businesses to accept card payments with tech-driven solutions. The company will launch its eRMS+ platform, which is powered by Gala Technology to help enable its merchants process secure and PCI DSS compliant payments across a range of different channels, including telephone, ecommerce, SMS, web-chat, and social media, whilst negating the risk of fraud related chargebacks and reducing processing costs for the merchant.

Gala Technology also extended its payment capabilities to video meeting platforms, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.