Retail industry accounts for most identity theft attempts

According to a report from Symantec, there were 312 total web data breaches in 2014, up 23.3% from 253 in 2013. The top five industries from which those breaches stemmed are health care (37%), retail (11%), education (10%), government (8%) and financial (6%). When it comes to exposed identities in 2014, the top five sectors for criminals are retail (accounting for 59%) financial (23%), computer software (10%), healthcare (2%), and government (2%).

The report also veers into mobile commerce, finding 46 distinct groups of Android mobile malware in 2014, down 19.3% from 57 in 2013.