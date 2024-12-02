Retail crime in the UK is at an all-time high

According to a report by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), shoplifting, cyber-crime and fraud are now at their highest since its current recording system began in 2004. The value of goods, money or services stolen from stores is now worth an average of GBP 241 per incident.

Although the volume of theft offences fell 4%, the BRCs annual crime survey said that gangs are targeting more expensive items and stealing in bulk. The retailers surveyed estimate that 40% of shop theft is carried out by organised gangs, with the majority of fraud also attributed to activity by organised groups.

Findings reveal that there were 698,184 offences resulting in loss or damage to property in 2013-2014. Customer theft made up the bulk of the criminal activity, accounting for 81% of all incidents. Also, retailers reported a total of 135,814 incidents of fraud, up 12% from 2012-2013.

The study unveils that there were five robberies per 100 stores in 2013-2014, a 29% decrease but the cost per robbery fell only marginally, from GBP 1,316 per incident in 2012-2013 to GBP 1,280 per incident in 2013-2014.