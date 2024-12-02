Resistant AI makes its services available on Google Cloud

Following this decision, Resistant AI’s Document Forensics will be available on the new market and will provide customers with a suite of solutions to verify the authenticity of all the digital documents from its database, while minimising fraud losses.

While using their document fraud detection software, clients can qualify, classify, and verify any document from any country for signs of fraud and forgery. Companies can also automate users’ approvals and rejections during the onboarding process in an improved way, as well as reduce the time of manually reviewing and checking the documentation process or preventing serial fraudulent attempts, such as money laundering and terrorist financing.

By incorporating Document Forensics into the Google Cloud Marketplace, users can quickly, safely, and easily deploy the product as part of their integrated workflow on the cloud, with no manual configuration required.

Currently, Resistant AI has numerous machine learning detectors that were designed to analyse digital documents for anomalies, as well as to allow users to build a secure and easy-to-use document processing workflow. Some of these features include document classification and quality checks (which implement document acceptance policy, reduce costs on OCR content extraction, and build workflows), explainable verdicts (which speed up the investigation process and meet compliance and legal scrutiny in a fast and efficient manner), language agnostic (fraud detection service that does not require prior knowledge or modelling of the important files or documents), fast deployment with a REST API (which allows users to begin submitting documents in approximately 15 minutes), as well as SOC 2 and GDPR compliant policies.











Resistant AI’s presence in the AI industry

Resistant AI is a Czech-based company that uses artificial intelligence to offer identity services and solutions that focus on protecting automated financial services. These go from fraud to manipulation, and can also include customer onboarding, AML, credit scoring, or existing fraud detection systems.

The company partnered with ComplyAdvantage in October of 2022 in order to fight financial crime across Europe and the EU.

Following this partnership, the companies launched a new thesis paper on AI in transaction monitoring. The publication explored how clients can increase the speed and accuracy with which they monitor transactions for fraud and other financial crime risks.

By adding Resistant AI’s services to ComplyAdvantages’s transaction risk monitoring platform, the deal prioritised the extension of anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-fraud protections offered to financial institutions and other companies. This was realised by enabling them to detect previously unknown patterns of behaviour and identify new risks faster, as well as by delivering alert prioritisation so businesses can focus on the highest risk areas and make the best use of their investigative resources.

Companies could transition to a more dynamic approach to financial crime that uncovered novel behaviour as it happens, as the systems were designed to be more effective and secure.