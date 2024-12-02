Reserve Bank of New Zealand data systems breached

A third-party file-sharing service used by the central bank to share and store some sensitive information was illegally accessed; Reuters cited a bank statement.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the breach had been contained but added it would take time to understand the full implications of this breach.

In August 2020, the operator of New Zealand’s stock exchange was hit by cyberattacks. InPhySec, an independent cybersecurity firm tasked with reviewing the cyber-attacks, said the volume, sophistication, and persistence of the attacks were unprecedented for New Zealand.