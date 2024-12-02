Reliance on phones leaves youngsters vulnerable to fraud risk

The results show that 38% of respondents also use their personal devices to store passwords to access online accounts. This leaves them exposed to online fraud if their phone is stolen or hacked. Once a device is breached, fraudsters can use data stored on it to access accounts, and also use a combination of data found to try to steal an individual’s identity.

Across all age groups, 16% store passwords on personal devices, followed by PIN numbers (10%), bank account number/sort codes (10%) and answers to security questions for online accounts (6%). Almost twice as many males than females are likely to store passwords and PIN numbers on their devices (21% compared to 11%, and 14% compared to 7% respectively).

John Marsden, Head of ID and Fraud at Equifax advised people to never never store sensitive personal data on your devices in a recognisable format.

The research was conducted by Equifax in conjunction with Gorkana.