Relay42, Tapad partner for orchestration capabilities





The partnership will provide brands and agencies across EMEA and APAC with a range of digital device identifiers to actively support a variety of business objectives, including enhanced consumer experiences, MarTechSeries reports.

Relay42’s platform for Intelligent Journey Orchestration empowers businesses to transform fragmented customer interactions into seamless journeys. This will be enhanced by Tapad’s global, privacy-safe digital cross-device solution, dubbed The Tapad Graph. Relay42’s customers will be enabled flexibility and control to accurately map customer journeys across channels and devices, and to optimise their campaigns for efficiencies, by expanding their first-party data with a wider range of digital IDs, particularly mobile.