





Relational’s expansion into the Netherlands is part of its ongoing plan to enhance and develop its global market presence, particularly in Western Europe. The decision to establish an office in Amsterdam was driven by several key factors:

Fintech hub: Amsterdam is recognised as a prominent player in the European fintech space. Its forward-thinking ecosystem, characterised by a high concentration of startups, established financial institutions, and a supportive regulatory environment, provides a suitable landscape for Relational’s innovative solutions;

Top-tier talent: The Netherlands boasts a highly skilled and multilingual workforce with deep expertise in finance and technology. This talent pool will be instrumental in fuelling the company’s continued product development and expanding their presence in the European market;

Strategic gateway: Amsterdam’s central location and excellent connectivity make it an optimal base for connecting with clients and partners across Europe.

The opening of the Amsterdam office represents a significant milestone for Relational as they continue to grow their international presence and enhance their service offerings. The company looks forward to contributing to the fintech community in Amsterdam and wider Benelux region, as well as supporting the evolving needs of their European clients.

Officials from Relational said the opening of the office in Amsterdam is the cornerstone of their company's expansion into European markets. It also marks their continued commitment to customer focus and innovation. With their 30-year legacy and European roots, this expansion strengthens their ability to serve Benelux clients and drive groundbreaking solutions across the EU.