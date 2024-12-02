Regxsa launches Alexis, a cloud-based AML/CTF investigation platform





Regxsa supports FIs to make AML/CTF outcomes predictable, meet local and global regulatory requirements, and reduce risk exposures for both themselves and society.

On the one hand, FIs realise that they play an important role in society. They need to keep up with the ever-changing strategies of criminals, who don’t follow laws and rules set forth in legislation and adapt their modus operandi based on the circumstances. In short, FIs need to protect society by assuring they offer their products and services only for lawful and legitimate operations. On the other hand, society does not have enough knowledge on anti-money laundering, terrorism financing and financial crimes, unless the lives and safety of individuals are directly affected.

If FIs can learn from one another’s vulnerabilities, they can not only prevent breaches but make their services safer for customers, their ultimate stakeholders. Closing these loopholes in oversight will allow FIs to benefit from each other, better align with regulation, provide society with improved financial services, and prevent fines, which are costly outcomes of wanting AML/CTF investigation.

Alexis is a cloud-based AML/CTF investigation platform. The solution has an expandable infrastructure for a massive volume of data. FIs can choose where they want to store their data. They can host in the cloud of choice locally.

According to the official press release, flexibility, and freedom to perform research is the core principle of the Alexis SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform. A proper strategy design to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and financial crimes focuses on a team that can be flexible, proactive, and free to create plans and strategies and a team that can address regulatory expectations. Alexis ensures these two user groups are provided the right means to be flexible in defining strategies and have freedom to explore criminal behaviours and focus on the effective approaches.