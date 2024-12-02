Regula launches Regula NFC TestKit service

In response to the widespread use of electronic documents equipped with NFC chips in most countries worldwide, Regula has developed a specialised identity verification (IDV) testing service. This service, known as Regula NFC TestKit, is designed to assist organisations in establishing efficient IDV processes for remote e-document onboarding by providing identity document samples with real NFC chips for testing purposes.

Regula believes that testing IDV systems before implementation is crucial, especially for large-scale businesses. However, obtaining a reliable set of IDs with real NFC chips for testing poses challenges due to the sensitive personal data they contain. Additionally, testing both positive and negative verification scenarios without representative ID sampling is complex. Regula NFC TestKit addresses these challenges by offering a unique service that creates a set of identity documents with NFC chips, personalised with fictitious or customer-provided data.

Regula's NFC-based test IDs replicate the layout of real IDs, including visual zones, machine-readable zones (MRZ), and NFC chips. These test IDs, supported by corresponding templates in a specialised database version, enable comprehensive testing and recognition by IDV solutions.

The advantages of the NFC TestKit for enterprises

According to Regula, the Regula NFC TestKit service offers the following benefits for enterprises:

Flexibility: designed for specific organisational needs, the service can create NFC-chip-based document samples for testing various customer onboarding scenarios.

Shorter Time to Market: testing and fine-tuning the IDV process using test documents eliminate the need for an early adoption period, reducing potential friction during implementation.

Enhanced IDV Solution Trial: the service provides a complete representation of identity documents with multiple data fields, allowing organisations to test the entire remote onboarding procedure, identify potential issues, and improve system robustness.

Security Assurance: the use of NFC chips, along with data replication in MRZ and visual zones, ensures secure testing that mimics real-life scenarios, preparing businesses to handle customers' personal data securely.

To deliver this service, Regula leverages its expertise in forensic examination, IDV software, and hardware development. NFC chips are personalised with fictitious data using Regula's document readers, and necessary certificate chains are generated for each country, enabling passive authentication. With the support of a comprehensive identity document template database, Regula NFC TestKit can imitate a wide range of identity documents, covering diverse geographical regions.

It's worth noting that the Regula NFC TestKit service is exclusively available for large enterprises that purchase the company's software solutions.