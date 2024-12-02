Regtech startup hawk:AI partners Ratepay to expand business

hawk:AI supports the processes required for payment service providers according to the ‘Law on the Detection of Profits from Serious Crimes – Money Laundering Act (AMLA)’, which also applies to other institutions such as banks and insurers.

Recently, the Munich-based regtech company has welcomed the auditing and consulting firm PwC as a strategic partner. The cooperation with Ratepay has sent another important signal for the corporate development of the startup founded in 2018.

Ratepay is a payment service provider that offers products such as purchase on account, payment in instalments with immediate online acceptance, direct debit and payment in advance. Ratepay is based in Berlin and has more than 250 employees. The company is part of the Nets Group.