Regtech Salv enters partnership with fintech Juni





Salv provides innovation in the compliance and anti-money laundering domain. With its origins in Wise, Salv has evolved to help banks and fintechs upgrade their ability to detect, track, analyse and block financial criminals.

Juni is a financial management platform tailor-made for ecommerce. Juni ties together physical and virtual cards, credit cards, accounting, analytics, and digital advertising platforms, giving businesses a holistic view of their finances.

Salv adds additional security to Juni's platform through its monitoring platform and screening engine. Salv will help Juni to scale its business by using its AML Platform to better predict and mitigate potential financial crime risks and help Juni better assess the possibly risky customer relationships with the AML solutions.