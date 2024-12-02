Regtech provider Napier strengthens foothold in APAC

Adding a Kuala Lumpur presence to the Singapore base that was established in 2020, the London-headquartered company also announces additions to its senior leadership team.

Napier works with financial organisations around the globe to provide an AI-led platform for intelligent AML and trade compliance. In addition to its offices in APAC, Napier also has presence in the UK, USA, Australia, and Dubai. It aims to continue its growth in 2021 and recently appointed former HSBC Group COO and BCG Global Banking Chair, Andy Maguire, to its Advisory Board.